Members of the UK public on Thursday took part in a singalong to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, as the country continues its lockdown to tackle the spread of the new coronavirus.

Neighbourhoods across the country sang "We'll Meet Again" by Dame Vera Lynn, a popular Second World War ballad.

The UK has been on lockdown for six weeks, in an effort to stem the spread of the new virus, with schools shut, closures of non-essential businesses, and restrictions on outdoor activity.

VE Day, also known as Victory in Europe day, celebrates the official ending of the Second World War, and the surrender of the Nazi forces to the Allies.