Members of the UK public on Thursday took part in a singalong to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, as the country continues its lockdown to tackle the spread of the new coronavirus.
Neighbourhoods across the country sang "We'll Meet Again" by Dame Vera Lynn, a popular Second World War ballad.
The UK has been on lockdown for six weeks, in an effort to stem the spread of the new virus, with schools shut, closures of non-essential businesses, and restrictions on outdoor activity.
VE Day, also known as Victory in Europe day, celebrates the official ending of the Second World War, and the surrender of the Nazi forces to the Allies.
More No Comment
Russia celebrates Victory day with air parade
Drive-in prayer ceremonies held in Iran as pandemic closes mosques
Hundreds evacuated from 48-storey skyscraper fire in UAE
Russians create 75 portraits in time for VE Day Anniversary
Korean Baseball League officially opens
Russia celebrates Victory day with air parade
Drive-in prayer ceremonies held in Iran as pandemic closes mosques
Hundreds evacuated from 48-storey skyscraper fire in UAE
Russians create 75 portraits in time for VE Day Anniversary
Korean Baseball League officially opens
Rare footage captured of brown bear in Spanish national park
Palestinian youth swirl homemade sparkler firework for Ramadan
Couples marry at Duesseldorf's drive-in cinema
Displaced Syrians break Ramadan fast amid rubble of former home
Macron visits French school before lockdown is eased from May 11
Social distancing preparations at Paris' Gare du Nord
Face masks to the fore as Rome's transport network stirs into life
Ford's Europe HQ back at work as production restarts in first gear
German party-goers dance the night away under lockdown thanks to 'car-disco'
Coronavirus: Spain allows outside walks and individual exercise