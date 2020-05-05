Social distancing preparations at Paris' Gare du Nord

New restrictive markings were installed at Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Monday to help commuters stick to social distancing measures.

France is expected to start easing its lockdown measures in the coming weeks which were put in place to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

At the Gare de Lyon, only five trains leave every day from what was once an incredibly busy schedule.

The long-awaited return to normal should be very gradual. But the station's teams are already testing all the measures put in place for 11 May, such as the new signs on the ground in front of the boarding gates.

The country has been badly hit by the illness and has so far reported 167,272 cases and 24,864 deaths, according to a running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.