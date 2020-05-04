Workers were back at the European headquarters of carmaking giant Ford in Cologne on Monday as production was restarted.

But it is under a strict regime of social distancing and safety precautions.

In addition, production will begin at a reduced level. That is to ensure employees are safe and to give suppliers and dealers time to get back up to speed.

Ford says anyone entering one of its facilities must wear a face mask and have their body temperatures checked. Employees must also take a daily self-assessment to ensure that they’re fit and healthy for duty.