Police keep close eye on May Day gatherings in Germany

In Berlin's Kreuzberg district on 1 May, anti-capitalist demonstrators tried to gather, while 5,000 police officers were mobilised throughout the German capital to enforce the ban on demonstrations involving more than 20 people.
Police in Berlin on Friday detained several people who protested against restrictions on movement and freedom of assembly.
Although Germany in recent days has loosened its restrictions slightly – for example, allowing small shops to reopen – rules still call for people to keep a 1.5-metre (5-foot) distance from each other in public.
Gatherings of up to 20 people are allowed.
Officers blocked Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz square in Berlin, which has become a centre of recent protests.
Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn has warned against significantly relaxing restrictions imposed to curb coronavirus infections, saying this could “recklessly” endanger the country’s achievements in fighting the pandemic.
According to the John Hopkins University, Germany has recorded over 163,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,623 deaths.
More No Comment
500 union activists gather for May Day in Lisbon amid global pandemic
Anti-government bicycle protest in Ljubljana amid lockdown
In Peru, food markets have become the epicentre of COVID-19 contagion
Lebanon riots: Protesters face off against police after funeral
Swimmers and surfers return to Sydney's Bondi Beach after lockdown
500 union activists gather for May Day in Lisbon amid global pandemic
Anti-government bicycle protest in Ljubljana amid lockdown
In Peru, food markets have become the epicentre of COVID-19 contagion
Lebanon riots: Protesters face off against police after funeral
Swimmers and surfers return to Sydney's Bondi Beach after lockdown
Protests over climate change continue in Berlin
Ramadan under lockdown: Aerial images show Mecca completely empty
Face masks put on Rio de Janeiro's statues in bid to stop COVID-19
Children's confinement dance growing in popularity in France
Mass influx of flamingos turn Navi Mumbai into a pink playground
Russia's famous matryoshka dolls get a coronavirus makeover
Pittsburgh protesters push for an end to coronavirus confinement
Raging floodwaters become deadly in Democratic Republic of Congo
Tourism-reliant Cornwall faces hardship if lockdown lasts into summer
Saxony becomes first German state to make masks mandatory