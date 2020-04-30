Lithuanian capital Vilnius has put a fresh twist on the trend of drive-in cinemas - hosting one at the city's airport!

With nearly all flights scrapped due to COVID-19, the airport teamed up with the Vilnius International Film Festival.

The first movie was the Oscar-winning South Korean drama Parasite on Wednesday (April 29).

Around 150 cars showed up to watch the movie. Social distancing measures meant vehicles had to be parked at least two metres apart, with a maximum of two people per vehicle.

In keeping with the airport's travel theme, organisers plan to show movies from different continents every week.

“Implementing this project was a pleasant challenge for us – we had to transform the airport apron, which is usually a restricted area, into a space open to film lovers," said Dainius Čiuplys, head of Vilnius International Airport.

"We were excited to contribute to a project of this nature while also using this opportunity to demonstrate how airports can perfectly combine aviation activities with events and projects of various formats.

"I believe that after the drive-in cinema events, Vilnius will have more even more movie buffs and aviation lovers too.”

Robertas Daskevicius (www.i4u.lt) I4U studio

