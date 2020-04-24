Protests over climate change continue in Berlin

The Fridays for Future student group, whose Greta Thunberg-inspired street protests drew large crowds worldwide before the coronavirus, have been finding creative ways to continue protesting despite the closure.
In Berlin, activists scattered thousands of protest banners and posters on Friday, posting them at key locations around the government district of the German capital.
Pauline Daemgen of Fridays for Future Germany said her weekly school strikes had been limited to the Internet since the shutdown began.
But she said maintaining pressure on world leaders was essential to curb global warming.
