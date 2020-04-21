Raging floodwaters become deadly in Democratic Republic of Congo

At least 25 people have been killed by flooding in eastern Congo, the administrator of Uvira territory in South Kivu province, Kiza Muhato, told The Associated Press.

On Monday raging floodwaters continued to flow through the centre of the city as Red Cross volunteers continued the search for bodies and people trapped behind.

Muhato said about 45 other people were injured and about 3,500 homes were destroyed when the Mulongwe river flooded Uvira city last Friday.

Residents were seen being assisted by the Red Cross trying to negotiate a route through the floods.

Many came back home to try to collect basic items in the flooded city, including mattresses, chairs and pots and pans before returning to higher ground.

The administrator called for urgent help from aid groups and volunteers.

However, strict travel restrictions because of the new coronavirus are making the movement of humanitarian assistance for the affected residents difficult.