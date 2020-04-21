Protesters hit the streets of Pittsburgh in the US state of Pennsylvania to voice their opposition to coronavirus confinement measures.
The demonstrators - some carrying firearms, others covering their faces - called on the authorities to reopen businesses.
They argue the restrictions - aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 - limit individual freedoms and harm the economy.
But health authorities and other Americans fear lifting the lockdowns could risk a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases.
More than 1,200 people in Pennsylvania, home to 12.8 million, have died of COVID-19, with more than 33,000 confirmed infections.
The US death toll from the disease stood at more than 42,000 on Tuesday.
