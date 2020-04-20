One of England's tourist hotspots, the south-west county of Cornwall, could be hit hard if the coronavirus lockdown continues into the summer.
That was the warning of Malcolm Bell, the chief executive of tourism body Visit Cornwall.
If the UK's lockdown is extended until August it would end 80 per cent of businesses reliant on tourism, he said.
The area is hugely dependent on visitors and faces huge financial hardship if the number of tourists drops this summer.
Last week, the UK government said the lockdown would be extended into May, saying that relaxing the measures too soon would "risk wasting all the sacrifices and all the progress that has been made".
The UK has reported more than 120,000 coronavirus infections and in excess of 16,000 COVID-19 deaths.
More No Comment
Saxony becomes first German state to make masks mandatory
Face masks distributed via vending machines in Taiwan
Advantage innovation! Tennis players take to roof for practice
Life under lockdown in a French nursing home
Coronavirus: Israel test booth allows staff-patient separation
Saxony becomes first German state to make masks mandatory
Face masks distributed via vending machines in Taiwan
Advantage innovation! Tennis players take to roof for practice
Life under lockdown in a French nursing home
Coronavirus: Israel test booth allows staff-patient separation
Gaga, McCartney, Elton John and more offer hope at COVID-19 concert
Easter Mass: All churches in Moscow are closed to the public
Istanbul brought to standstill by cornavirus lockdown
Coronavirus leaves Holy Sepulchre almost deserted on Saturday's Christian Orthodox Easter service
Let's party! People attend German concert drive-in cinema style
COVID-19: Spain volunteers use music and dance to cheer up residents
Fire kills 14 at camp for displaced people in north-east Nigeria
Georgia disinfects capital's streets to combat spread of COVID-19
Notre Dame Cathedral`'s bell rings a year after devastating fire
Rush to sell gold as prices hit seven-year high amid COVID-19 pandemic