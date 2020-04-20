Two youngsters in Italy have hit the roof to keep serving up their favourite sport.

Vittoria, 14 and 11-year-old Carola lobbed tennis balls between their rooftop terraces, which face each other.

"It was their idea," said their coach Dionisio Poggi. "They know each other well, they're friends and they live in neighbouring buildings."

Tracy Austin, a former world number one who built her game on hitting long, retweeted the video.

"This is next level #TennisAtHome!" she wrote. "I don't think this can be topped. Keep the ball deep."

Their tennis club in Finale Ligure, on the Italian Riviera, had challenged youngsters to find inventive ways of continuing to train amid the coronavirus lockdown. It has resulted in a series of videos on the club's Facebook page.

They show youngsters practising their strokes with or without rackets or, in one case, with a long handled broom.