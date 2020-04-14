These animations reveal how infections and COVID-19 deaths have evolved at different speeds in some of the worst-hit countries.

We have compared the disease's development in China, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Iran, the United Kingdom and the United States.

We counted from each country's first case of coronavirus or COVID-19 death to paint a picture of how the disease spread.

The number of cases and deaths is relative to a country's population size.

We tried to make it more comparable by calculating both infections and fatalities per one million inhabitants. The higher this value, the bigger the circle is in the animation below.

If you are having trouble viewing them, please click here.