Nesting season begins for penguins at US aquarium

Nesting has begun at a Chicago aquarium as penguins gather materials to build a nest.
The colony at Shedd Aquarium consists of Magellanic and rockhopper penguins, who will use lavender sprigs, fig branches, grape vines and pebbles to make nests through to May.
The building is closed to the public but people can use a virtual reality experience to see the penguins.
Animal care teams are still onsite prepping food and will deliver it sometimes while penguins remain in their nests, the aquarium said in a statement.
Caretakers also continue observing the birds through video cameras.
Not every egg laid is fertile, but last year's season produced two new additions to the colony named Calista and Carmen.
More No Comment
‘Don’t Stop Me Now’: Lyon choir sings from lockdown
Flamenco prayers sung from balconies in Andalusia despite pandemic
'You're brave and wonderful people': Celebrities hail health workers
Police use zumba classes to lift the spirits of confined Colombians
Midnight light show as Wuhan lifts coronavirus lockdown
‘Don’t Stop Me Now’: Lyon choir sings from lockdown
Flamenco prayers sung from balconies in Andalusia despite pandemic
'You're brave and wonderful people': Celebrities hail health workers
Police use zumba classes to lift the spirits of confined Colombians
Midnight light show as Wuhan lifts coronavirus lockdown
Indian inventor hopes COVID-19 car will put brakes on spread of virus
People board trains and planes out of Wuhan for first time in 11 weeks
Brazil firefighter lifts spirits through music during the lockdown
Robots help to keep medical staff safe from coronavirus
McDonald's employees protest for COVID-19 protection in Los Angeles
Venice canals empty amid virus lockdown
Empty streets amid coronavirus lockdown in New York City
South Korea church holds drive-in service amid new outbreak
Bogota police bid to arrest boredom of Colombians amid lockdown
Spreading the love: Sisters cover road with hearts to lift spirits