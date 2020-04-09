Latest Live Coverage

Police use zumba classes to lift the spirits of confined Colombians

Police hold zumba classes on the streets of the Colombian capital Bogota.

It's part of a bid to lift the spirits of those under confinement.

The exercise, which people can be seen joining in with from their balconies, is aimed at stimulating mental and physical health.

Officers are also keen to raise awareness of the importance of staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

