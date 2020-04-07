They call the robot "Pinto" - a local word for a food delivery container.
With battery-powered motors at the bottom and voice-activated computers on the top, simple hospital food carts are now turned into robotic soldiers on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 in Thailand.
Engineers from start-up companies teamed up with Thailand's Chulalongkorn University to come up with tools that could deliver food and medicine to patients and allow remote communication between them and medical staff.
This helps doctors and nurses reduce their risks of exposure to infected patients as many hospitals in Thailand are currently facing a shortage of masks and protective suits.
Six of them have already been delivered to three major hospitals in the country.
Each unit costs 50,000 Thai Baht (€1,400) to make. Through donations and public funding, the team hopes to make up to 100 robots to be distributed to hospitals nationwide by the end of the month. Up to 50 hospitals have already requested these units.
