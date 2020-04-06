Hearts cover a street in the US state of Arizona.
It's part of a community project to lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sisters Kabrina and Katasha Kringen, from Mesa near the state capital Phoenix began chalking the hearts before local children joined in.
The sisters have since dubbed the project: Be a Light.
"With help from my neighbours, we were able to fill our neighbourhood with love," wrote Kabrina, who uploaded an aerial recording of the heart-covered streets.
The sisters released this aerial video, showing the project expanding.
