India switches off lights in solidarity amid coronavirus pandemic

Millions of Indians switched off their lights for nine minutes on Sunday, lighting candles, lamps, or flashlights to express resilience during the coronavirus pandemic.
Across major cities and towns in the world's second-most populous country of 1.3 billion people, many heeded the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn off their lights at 9:00 p.m. local time.
Many clapped, burst firecrackers, rang bells, blew conch shells, and lit lamps outside their homes.
Residents shouted "Hail mother India" and "go corona go". They cheered, clapped, and set off firecrackers and fireworks that shattered the quiet evening, in scenes reminiscent of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.
Street lighting and lights in essential services like public utilities, municipal services, police stations and manufacturing facilities remained switched on.
More No Comment
Watch: Travelling around the empty streets of Rome on lockdown
Coronavirus: Drone footage shows life on lockdown in deserted Athens
Parisian entertains neighbours with nightly quiz during confinement
Tourist honeypots Venice and Lisbon deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
Violinist serenades neighbours from balcony amid coronavirus lockdown
Watch: Travelling around the empty streets of Rome on lockdown
Coronavirus: Drone footage shows life on lockdown in deserted Athens
Parisian entertains neighbours with nightly quiz during confinement
Tourist honeypots Venice and Lisbon deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
Violinist serenades neighbours from balcony amid coronavirus lockdown
Hitting the right note: French orchestra plays on despite lockdown
Baker makes toilet paper cakes in satirical poke at panic-buyers
COVID-19 patients transferred away to ease pressure on Paris hospitals
Chinese artist salutes health workers with light painting
With humans confined to their homes, animals are taking advantage
Indian police wear coronavirus helmets to spread lockdown message
Messages of support for health workers displayed on Egyptian pyramid
Drone images show tourist hotspots deserted amid confinement measures
Minute's silence in Madrid for COVID-19 victims
Too close for concert: Stars play from home to raise coronavirus cash