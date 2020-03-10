Coronavirus cases leave Bethlehem under lockdown

Bethlehem is under lockdown following 20 confirmed cases of the virus.

Palestinian authorities have declared a 30-day state of emergency and a ban on tourists visiting the Church of Nativity, built on the site Christians believe was the birthplace of Jesus.

Meanwhile, Christians in the city have been ordered to pray in small groups of 15 and to take communion by hand.

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem has told priests to post mass on social media so that worshippers do not have to go church.

The highest Muslim authority in Jerusalem, Grand Mufti Muhammad Ahmad Hussein, said health was "more important than religious practice," and that "protecting oneself is one of the foundations of Islam".

Sheikh Majed Saqer, an official with the Palestinian religion affairs ministry, told AFP that anyone who is ill has been ordered to avoid public places.

"If a Muslim transmits the virus, he is considered to have sinned," Saqer said.

Meanwhile, in Italy travellers at Milan train station were being required to sign a form self-certifying that they were traveling either for proven work needs or health reasons.

The measure was part of a nationwide curfew aimed at limiting public contact and travel in a but to break the chain of infection.

South Korea, one of the worst-affected countries in the coronavirus epidemic outside China, on Tuesday reported fewer than 150 new cases for the first time in two weeks.