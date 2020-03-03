BREAKING NEWS
Smoke billows after air strikes hit Syrian towns of Al-Bara and Baylun

Smoke was seen in the skies near Idlib, Syria on Tuesday air strikes on the towns of Al-Bara, to the south of the city, and Balyun.

Syrian forces, backed by Russia, have been conducting a months-long offensive on Idlib, where Turkey supports some rebel groups.

