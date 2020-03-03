Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupted, spewing a plume of ash above Java on Tuesday morning, March 3.

The eruption column reached 6,000 meters in height, the Centre for Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development (BPPTKG) said.

The international airport in Solo city, some 40km away from the volcano, was temporarily closed on Tuesday morning after authorities issued a code-red aviation alert due to ash emission into the atmosphere.

Ashfall was reported around a 10km radius from the peak. No casualties have been reported, as emergency officials urged residents to remain calm and 3km away from the peak of the volcano.

Mount Merapi last erupted on February 13.