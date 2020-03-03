Deadly floods leave path of destruction in Rio de Janeiro

At least four people have died and hundreds affected by heavy rains that have been lashing Rio de Janeiro since Saturday, causing severe floods.
In Realengo, a neighborhood in the west side of the city, at least six cars were dragged away and remain stranded in floodwaters.
Residents saw their houses filled with water and mud that reached more than a metre (three feet) in height.
Overflowing rivers, flooded streets and mud left by the flooding were seen in different parts of the city and the state of Rio on Monday morning.
The north and west of the city, were the most affected by the storm.
Machines were removing the resulting debris and some donations were sent to those who lost furniture, food and most of their belongings because of the floods.
City and state authorities are in a state of alert as more rains are expected, not just in Rio but in also the southeast of the country in the coming hours.
More No Comment
Abortion activists clash in Colombia
Smoke billows after air strikes hit Syrian towns of Al-Bara and Baylun
Indonesian volcano spews smoke, ash into sky
Migrants arrive on Lesbos with others blocked at land border
Workers disinfect South Korea department store as COVID-19 spreads
Whip it! A cracking tradition comes alive at Bavarian contest
Police in Kazakhstan detain dozens after activist's death
Protesters clash with police at subway incident commemoration
Ruling party in Tajikistan expected to sweep parliamentary election
Migrants clash with Greek police at Turkish border
Thousands turn up for Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade
Migrants arrive in Lesbos after Erdogan opens Turkey's border with EU
Opposition urges 'Russia without Putin' in rally for Boris Nemtsov
Carles Puigdemont takes in rugby game ahead of Perpignan rally