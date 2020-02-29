Carles Puigdemont takes in rugby game ahead of Perpignan rally

On the eve of his giant gathering in Perpignan, ex-leader of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont took in a rugby match in the French city.
Puigdemont has been in self-imposed exile since declaring Catalan independence from the rest of Spain.
He was pursued by Spanish authorities for alleged rebellion in relation to the push for Catalonia to split from Madrid.
At least 70,000 people are expected to attend the Puigdemont gathering in Perpignan on Saturday.
It is the nearest MEP Puigdemont has come to returning to Catalonia since fleeing in 2017.
More No Comment
Greece claims to have stopped 4,000 migrants at Turkish border
Migrants arrive in Lesbos after Turkey says it can't stop them leaving
Migrants head for Greece after Turkey says it can no longer hold them
Spanish startup 'close to perfecting' its 3D-printed plant-based steak
Plans to expand Europe's busiest airport grounded in landmark ruling
North Korea imposes 'extraordinary' measures against COVID-19
Demonstrators clash with police in protests over Greece migrant camps
Cultural impact of kimono examined in new exhibition
Cars burned as Muslim-Hindu violence leaves 20 dead in New Delhi
First TGV train 'Patrick' says goodbye to the rails in France
Centenarian recognised as world's oldest living man dies aged 112
On a frozen Siberian lake, festival-goers mark the Lunar New Year
Chinese robot sprays disinfectant to fight spread of COVID-19
Clean up underway in South Korea as COVID-19 spreads