Iran quake hits villages in Turkey, kills at least nine people

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake in northwestern Iran on February 23 killed at least nine people in neighbouring Turkey and injured dozens more on both sides of the border, authorities say.
The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 05:53 GMT, was near the Iranian village of Habash-e Olya, less than 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border,
The quake affected villages in the Turkish province of Van.
Emergency teams have been sent to the mountainous region.
According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center, the quake had a depth of 5 kilometres (3 miles).
The region has a history of powerful earthquakes. Last month a quake centred on the eastern Turkish city of Elazig killed more than 40 people.
