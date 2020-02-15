Families of 29 gunned down by soldier in Thailand honour relatives

Holding portraits of their relatives and wiping away tears, families of the victims arrived on Monday morning at the morgue in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, better known as Korat, to take home coffins carrying the dead.
Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma was apprehended and shot dead by a commando unit on Sunday, putting an end to a gun rampage that left 29 dead and dozens injured.
