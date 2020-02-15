BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Families of 29 gunned down by soldier in Thailand honour relatives

Holding portraits of their relatives and wiping away tears, families of the victims arrived on Monday morning at the morgue in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, better known as Korat, to take home coffins carrying the dead.

Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma was apprehended and shot dead by a commando unit on Sunday, putting an end to a gun rampage that left 29 dead and dozens injured.

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.