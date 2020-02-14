Meet Timea, Afghanistan's first robot waitress

Afghanistan's first robot waitress glides up to a table of curious diners in central Kabul and presents them with a plate of French fries.
"Thank you very much," the machine says in Dari, one of Afghanistan's two main languages.
Named "Timea" and measuring about 150cm (5ft) in height, the robot performs only rudimentary tasks.
She delivers plates to tables, which diners then take from a tray, and can say basic phrases including "Happy Birthday."
She also can stop when it encounters an obstacle, and customers can place orders via a touch panel.
After decades of war that has left much of the country's infrastructure in ruins, the sight of a battery-powered waitress has provided some light relief in Kabul.
But the story is not without controversy. Some Afghans see Timea as a threat to the country's dire unemployment situation.
More No Comment
Deeply in love: underwater wedding on Valentine's Day in Thailand
Bouquet hopes to ensure love is the only thing in the air
Sao Paulo hit with floods and mudslides after heavy downpours
Sea foam makes waves in Cornish seaside resort of Bude
Candles lit for Japanese in coronavirus quarantine
Fighting in northwestern Syria 'has deplaced 700,000 since December'
Clashes in Beirut ahead of government confidence vote
Brazil: Heavy rains cause floods and mudslide in Sao Paulo
Bulgarians celebrate beekeepers saint day amid climate change threat to national beekeeping industry
Homemade sledge race brightens up Russian winter
Oscars 2020: Winners pick up their engraved trophies
Heavy rains to continue to lash eastern Australia
Storm Ciara wreaks havoc across Ireland and Britain
Thousands of women dye Madrid purple with human chain against violence