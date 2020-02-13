Sea foam makes waves in Cornish seaside resort of Bude

As Storm Ciara battered the British Isles with strong winds and rain this week, people in the southwestern county of Cornwall were surprised to find the beach covered in a thick white foam.
The salty substance, which blew in from the Irish Sea on Monday and Wednesday, bore a striking resemblance to snow.
It's believed it was caused by the storm whipping up foam from the surface of the sea.
