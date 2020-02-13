BREAKING NEWS
Bouquet hopes to keep love not coronavirus in air this Valentine's Day

Romance is in the air in the Philippines, but so are concerns over the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus.

So, what better way to say "I love you" this Valentine's Day than a bouquet that may help protect against the virus?

Florist Mary Jane Villegas came up with a few special additions to a typical bunch of flowers.

Nestled between the blooms is a face mask, bottle of sanitiser and gloves.

It's her answer to the viral outbreak, recently named COVID-19, which began in China and has now infected more than 60,000 people globally.

Villegas has called the arrangement the "anti-nCoV" (Novel coronavirus) bouquet.

The bouquet is slightly more expensive than other flowers in the store.

But it still appeals to some romantics doing their Valentine's Day shopping.

