Bouquet hopes to keep love not coronavirus in air this Valentine's Day

Romance is in the air in the Philippines, but so are concerns over the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus.
So, what better way to say "I love you" this Valentine's Day than a bouquet that may help protect against the virus?
Florist Mary Jane Villegas came up with a few special additions to a typical bunch of flowers.
Nestled between the blooms is a face mask, bottle of sanitiser and gloves.
It's her answer to the viral outbreak, recently named COVID-19, which began in China and has now infected more than 60,000 people globally.
Villegas has called the arrangement the "anti-nCoV" (Novel coronavirus) bouquet.
The bouquet is slightly more expensive than other flowers in the store.
But it still appeals to some romantics doing their Valentine's Day shopping.
