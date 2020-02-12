Candles lit for Japanese in coronavirus quarantine

Dozens of Japanese have taken refuge in the beachside resort of Katsuura to wait out a 14-day "self-quarantine" after being evacuated from the Chinese province where a deadly new coronavirus originated.
Residents of Katsuura gathered to light up the shore outside the hotel where the 176 returnees had been kept in isolation in a show of support.
Those held inside were able to see the gathering from their hotel windows overlooking the beach and received messages and folded origami from elementary and middle school children.
On Wednesday night, after final test results confirmed all evacuees at the hotel were free of the virus, the first handful began heading home.
