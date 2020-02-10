BREAKING NEWS
It's all downhill from here! Homemade sledge race brightens up Russian winter

Fairytale huts, jet planes and Kamaz trucks were just a few of the eye-catching designs taking part in a sleigh race in the Russian city of Mamadysh on Saturday.

The event - Sunny Sledge 2020 - was being staged for the fourth time, with 36 teams taking part in this year's contest.

Competing teams donned fancy dress costumes before sliding down an icy hill and along a 300-metre long track in their colourful crafts.

Entrants were judged in four categories: best costume, most creative sledge, distance reached time of ride.

