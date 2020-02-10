Fairytale huts, jet planes and Kamaz trucks were just a few of the eye-catching designs taking part in a sleigh race in the Russian city of Mamadysh on Saturday.
The event - Sunny Sledge 2020 - was being staged for the fourth time, with 36 teams taking part in this year's contest.
Competing teams donned fancy dress costumes before sliding down an icy hill and along a 300-metre long track in their colourful crafts.
Entrants were judged in four categories: best costume, most creative sledge, distance reached time of ride.
More No Comment
Oscars 2020: Winners pick up their engraved trophies
Heavy rains to continue to lash eastern Australia
Storm Ciara wreaks havoc across Ireland and Britain
Thousands of women dye Madrid purple with human chain against violence
364 cross-country skiers enjoy Moonlight Classic
Final Oscars preparations underway before awards night
Hong Kong medical workers demand total closure of China border
Thaipusam — a colourful Hindu festival in Malaysia
One thousand march in Brussels for Youth for Climate
Coronavirus: Cruise ship Diamond Princess locked down in Japan
South Koreans defy virus fears at mass wedding
Antarctica: tower block-sized ice mass smashes into sea
Flowers and wreaths laid on the Hollywood star of Kirk Douglas
Italian astronaut returns to earth, after six-month ISS stay