Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103. Flowers were placed on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Douglas, who starred in "Spartacus," "Lust for Life" and dozens of other films, helped fatally weaken the blacklist against suspected Communists and reigned for decades as a Hollywood maverick and patriarch.
Douglas earned three Academy Award nominations but never won a competitive Oscar. He did, however, receive an honorary statuette from The Academy in 1996. Douglas was honoured with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in February 1980.
More No Comment
Antarctica: tower block-sized ice mass smashes into sea
Italian astronaut returns to earth, after six-month ISS stay
Video captures moment plane skids off runway in Istanbul
Stormy weather and high winds cripple ferry traffic on Adriatic
Water bomber planes and crews of firefighters battle Corsica fire
Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team
Trump declines to shake Pelosi's hand
Nearly 300,000 displaced from Idlib by Syrian government bombardment
Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan
Not quite cubism: 'Rubik's Mona Lisa' to go under the hammer in Paris
Copenhagen Light Festival brightens up Danish capital
Pripyat - Chernobyl's ghost town for tourists - marks golden jubilee
King Felipe VI leads state opening of Spanish parliament in Madrid
98 bells of Mafra basilica in Portugal chime after years of silence