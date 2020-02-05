Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team

A second avalanche slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey on Wednesday, killing dozens and leaving many buried under the snow.
The emergency crew had been sent to the site to find two other people missing in a previous avalanche.
Some 300 emergency service workers were called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesaray, in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday, killing more than 20 people.
READ FULL STORY HERE
More No Comment
Water bomber planes and crews of firefighters battle Corsica fire
Trump declines to shake Pelosi's hand
Nearly 300,000 displaced from Idlib by Syrian government bombardment
Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan
Not quite cubism: 'Rubik's Mona Lisa' to go under the hammer in Paris
Copenhagen Light Festival brightens up Danish capital
Pripyat - Chernobyl's ghost town for tourists - marks golden jubilee
King Felipe VI leads state opening of Spanish parliament in Madrid
98 bells of Mafra basilica in Portugal chime after years of silence
Rijeka opens City of Culture celebrations
Inside Mexico's hidden museum of drug trafficking
Spring will come earlier this year, says groundhog Phil
UK changes name of diplomatic mission in Brussels
Scientists find tortoise genetically linked to extinct species