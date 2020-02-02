Mexico has a secret exhibition about drug trafficking that can only be accessed by military and intelligence agents and researchers with the purpose of better understanding drug lords and their illegal activities.
The unusual museum is located inside the office of the Ministry of National Defense in Mexico City.
Lucky visitors can marvel at stuffed animals and jewels but also learn about drugs and weapons used by drug traffickers.
Part of the collection is Colt 45 with diamonds embedded with the initials of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, which was confiscated during his arrest in 2016.
