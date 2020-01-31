Latest Live Coverage

Opposition politicians in India held a protest outside the country's parliament in New Delhi over a controversial new citizenship law.

The legislation provides fast-track naturalisation for people fleeing persecution from several countries, but excludes Muslims.

People from different faiths and backgrounds have united over opposing the law because it is seen as threatening the secular fabric of India.

