Camel milk chocolate: From desert to dessert

Camel milk has less fat, more vitamins and is easier to digest than cow's milk. And it has now become a popular ingredient in desserts.

Follow this recipe and discover camel milk chocolate for yourself.

Ingredients

• Powdered camel milk

• Cocoa beans

• Acacia honey

• Sugar

• Bourbon vanilla pods

• Cocoa butter

Method

1. Roast the cocoa beans and remove shells.

2. Refine the cocoa beans in a conche machine.

3. Add Acacia honey, sugar, bourbon vanilla, cocoa butter and powdered camel milk.

4. Place ingredients in a mixer until the result is a homogeneous, paste-like mixture.

4. Continue to refine in conche machine for 12 hours.

5. Pour the milk chocolate into a mould.

6. Rotate the mould (this will cool the chocolate into the desired shape).

7. Remove the chocolate from the mould.

8. Now the camel milk chocolate is ready to be eaten and enjoyed!

Fun fact:

Camel milk is the closest milk to breast milk.