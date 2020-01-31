Latest Live Coverage

Scottish bagpipes accompanied triumphant Brexit Party MEPs as they left the European Parliament for the last time on Friday.

The UK leaves the European Union at 23h GMT (midnight CET) today (31 January).

One of the party's MEPs, Anne Widdecombe, held a sign reading Brexodus Express and said Brexit was the moment 17.4 million Britons had been waiting for.

