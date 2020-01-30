Coronavirus updates: The latest news on the outbreak and the global response

Death toll in China climbs to 170; more than 7,700 confirmed cases 195 Americans evacuated from area near Wuhan — more evacuation flights are on the way India and the Philippines confirm first cases WHO to hold a new meeting to discuss outbreak A number of airlines halted flights to and from China Americans evacuated from Wuhan, more planes on the wayA plane with 195 Americans evacuated from the locked-down city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, landed in California Wednesday.Public health officials said there were no signs of illness among the evacuated passengers who were screened multiple times in both China and during a refueling stop in Anchorage, Alaska.Hundreds of U.S. citizens remain in Wuhan, however, with many still wanting to leave the city.As of Tuesday night, over 700 private American citizens have requested U.S. government assistance in evacuating Wuhan, according to a U.S. official familiar with the current situation.The Department of State said Thursday it will be providing additional evacuation flights on or about Feb.3.Officials at China's National Health Commission said that as of Wednesday, there were more than 7,700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country as the death toll reached 170.

Women and children walk past personnel in protective clothing after arriving at March Air Reserve Base in California on Wednesday. Mike Blake

More countries move to evacuate their citizensA growing number of countries are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and private citizens from Wuhan.Japan brought back 206 of its citizens on the first chartered flight Wednesday. A second charter flight carrying 210 Japanese nationals arrived in Tokyo on Thursday.South Korea and France are expected to send their planes to Wuhan imminently, while a slew of other nations are considering doing the same.The new coronavirus has now reached four continents, with infections having been reported in at least 16 other countries. No deaths have occurred outside China so far.Trump announces 'coronavirus task force' to lead U.S. responsePresident Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the formation of the "president's coronavirus task force," which the White House says will lead the U.S. government's response to the outbreak.The virus has been confirmed in five people in the U.S.The Centers for Disease Control said Wednesday they have 165 people under investigation.Australia to quarantine hundreds of citizensAustralia is planning to quarantine hundreds of its citizens.Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that around 600 Australian citizens will be flown out of Wuhan and neighboring cities in China's Hubei province and will be isolated for up to 14 days on Christmas Island, about 1,600 miles northwest of Australia.Christmas Island houses a controversial immigration facility that Australia used to detain asylum-seekers from 2003 until 2018.Japan reports three new casesJapan reported three new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, all from passengers on Wednesday's first charter flight from Wuhan.The first case is a patient and the other two cases are carriers without any symptoms, Japan's health ministry said. The three cases were among 206 Japanese people who were evacuated to Tokyo from Wuhan on Wednesday.WHO to meet again to assess global public threatThe World Health Organization's Emergency Committee is due to reconvene on Thursday to decide whether the virus constitutes a global emergency. The committee voted against the move last week.The WHO officials have raised concerns about signs of a few cases of human-to-human transmission in three countries outside China.On Wednesday, they also praised China for the "extraordinary steps" the government has taken to prevent the export of cases. "For that, China deserves our gratitude and respect," said WHO's director general, Tedros Adhanom.International airlines suspend service to ChinaMany international airlines have suspended or reduced flights to China, including American Airlines, Delta, United, Air Seoul, British Airways, Lufthansa, KLM and Air Canada.British Airways said Wednesday that it has stopped flights to and from China following government advice against all but essential travel.American Airlines said that the company had suspended flights from Los Angeles to Shanghai and Beijing. German carrier Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines will also suspend their flights both to and from mainland China until Feb. 9.Outbreak could hit China's economyAsian stocks and currencies fell as the death toll rose and more cases were reported with fears growing that the hit to China's economy will ripple around the world.Zhang Ming, an economist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top government think tank, projected the outbreak would cut the country's first-quarter growth by one percent to 5 percent or lower.Concern is also growing that thousands of Chinese factory workers on Lunar New Year holidays may struggle to get back to work next week, due to travel restrictions imposed to stop the virus' spread.Worry virus fears fuel xenophobiaMisinformation and misguided precautions, often rooted in racially insensitive stereotypes, have proliferated, so increasing xenophobia could be another side effect of the illness, experts warn."I am tempted to predict that xenophobia will rise in significance to precisely the degree to which our sources of information — all of them, not just media — give us stuff to panic about," Robert Fullilove, a professor of sociomedical sciences at New York's Columbia University Medical Center, told NBC News.India and the Philippines confirm first casesIndia on Thursday reported its first case of the novel coronavirus in the southern state of Kerala, the country's ministry of health said in a statement.The patient, who is a student at Wuhan University in China, is stable and in isolation at a hospital, the statement added.Meanwhile, Philippine health officials have also confirmed the country's first case, Reuters reported.A 38-year-old Chinese woman, who arrived in the country from Wuhan, China, on Jan. 21, said Health Secretary Francisco Duque. The patient, confined in a government hospital, is currently asymptomatic.First case in TibetChinese health officials confirmed Wednesday the first case in the capital of Tibet.The patient is from the city of Suizhou in central China's Hubei Province, Xinhua news agency reported citing local health officials.He came to Lhasa, the capital, by train from Wuhan on Jan. 24 and was hospitalized a day later.The patient's vital signs are stable and close contacts have been put under medical observation, Xinhua said.Ikea temporarily closes stores on the mainlandThe Swedish home furnishings chain Ikea said it is temporarily closing its stores in mainland China until further notice amid the epidemic.Ikea China said in a statement that some stores had already been closed or had their hours shortened out of caution for the health and safety of its customers and employees.The closure is effective Thursday local time, and online services are unaffected.Live mapFollow live updates on new cases here.#embed-20200122-coronavirus-world-count iframe {width: 1px;min-width: 100%}