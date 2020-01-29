Welcome to the Marco Polo hotel in Wuhan, over which hangs the spectre of the deadly coronavirus that originated in this Chinese city and has infected nearly 6,000.
Wuhan and its 11 million residents are now cut off from the rest of the world, quarantined until the government in Beijing can get a handle on the outbreak.
The luxury Marco Polo is one of the few hotels to have remained open as the crisis erupted, despite fears about human-to-human transmission.
The usually bustling hotel is more or less empty, and the staff struggle with boredom as they are confined to their rooms for mandatory periods of rest.
To keep active, the staff engage in group exercises at 10 a.m. daily.
The Marco Polo has 356 rooms. Only two of the hotel's 34 floors currently have guests.
The restaurant is closed to prevent any spread of the illnes, although guests can still order room service.
