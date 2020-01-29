Brexit stage left - Nigel Farage on why Brussels will miss him

For more than 20 years, he has been one of the Parliament's most recognisable MEPs but fair to say, one of the most controversial too. It is time for British MEP Nigel Farage to say farewell to Brussels, the man who championed Brexit, shared his thoughts with our Political Editor Darren McCaffrey.

I will miss being the pantomime villain.

"I will miss the drama, I will miss the theatre, I will miss being the pantomime villain. You know, when I get up to speak and I have 500 people start booing or jeering. And I have been for many of the years here, you know, right at the center, up close and personal with Mr Borrell, Mr Juncker, Martin Schulz, Guy Verhofstadt. So that side of it, of course, I am going to miss. But politically, I walked in here, in the 1990s saying we will get Britain out of the EU, everybody thought the whole thing was bonkers, And you know what? It is happening. So, from a political perspective, I could not be more pleased."

I think many will miss me.

While he carved his place in Parliament in opposition to most pro-European politicians, Farage noted there had been an acceptance of Brexit by some.

"Everybody has been rather nice. Some have said, well, good luck with Brexit, others have said: you will be back because it won't work. But a lot have said 'oh this place is going to be so boring without you'. So I think many will miss me."

Boring or not. Brexit is now finally happening. So what about its impact? And how might the EU look in the future?

I hope Brexit will completely reshape the European project.

"I am very much hoping that what Brexit does it is actually to completely reshape the European project," Farage says, continuing, "that we can change the European Union, away from the centralised model, away from the European Commission, towards a competitive structure in Europe. You know what? I would like the United Kingdom to play a full part in it."