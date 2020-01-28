Police officers rescued a deer from a near-freezing swimming pool in a rural area of Fayette County, Kentucky on Monday, January 20.
The animal was found motionless, with its front hooves slouched over the edge of the pool.
One officer attempted to pull the deer’s front legs but failed to drag the animal out of the pool and had to call for back-up.
Another officer then grabbed the animal's hind legs and finally managed to lift the animal out of the cold water.
The soaked deer immediately stood up and ran back into the fields. “Well, she’s good!” the officer said after the rescue.
“You never know what a day on patrol will bring!” the Lexington Police Department tweeted.
