Zoo uses redundant Christmas trees to give animals a treat

A zoo near Chicago in the US used its redundant Christmas trees to give animals a post-holiday treat.

Hudson, one of Brookfield Zoo's polar bears, received a tree decorated with fish and a variety of fresh vegetables, including a head of lettuce that served as the topper.

Whirl, an Amur tiger, played with an upside-down tree adorned with meat and scented with perfume.

The herd of reindeer and bison pushed the trees around and rubbed their antlers and horns in the conifers.

