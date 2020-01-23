Zoo uses redundant Christmas trees to give animals a treat

A zoo near Chicago in the US used its redundant Christmas trees to give animals a post-holiday treat.
Hudson, one of Brookfield Zoo's polar bears, received a tree decorated with fish and a variety of fresh vegetables, including a head of lettuce that served as the topper.
Whirl, an Amur tiger, played with an upside-down tree adorned with meat and scented with perfume.
The herd of reindeer and bison pushed the trees around and rubbed their antlers and horns in the conifers.
