Mountain men in Poland bring in the New Year in full costume

Residents dressed in colourful costumes rang in the New Year in Poland's mountains.

Drums, whistles and music rang out during the celebrations which are a popular tradition in the region.

The folk custom can be traced back for centuries to pagan times and neighbouring countries also practice the tradition.

In the village of Milowka, the colourful "Dziady Zywieckie" festival is part of Poland's cultural heritage.

Similar folk customs marking the winter solstice are practised in neighbouring countries and can be traced back to pagan times.