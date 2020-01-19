Mountain men in Poland bring in the New Year in full costume

Residents dressed in colourful costumes rang in the New Year in Poland's mountains.
Drums, whistles and music rang out during the celebrations which are a popular tradition in the region.
The folk custom can be traced back for centuries to pagan times and neighbouring countries also practice the tradition.
In the village of Milowka, the colourful "Dziady Zywieckie" festival is part of Poland's cultural heritage.
Similar folk customs marking the winter solstice are practised in neighbouring countries and can be traced back to pagan times.
More No Comment
Russians mark Epiphany with plunge into icy water
Rally cut short in Hong Kong as police confront protesters
Striking Paris Opera holds free open-air concert
Thousands of women march against Trump in Washington
Amsterdam marks National Tulip Day with free flowers
Men peel potatoes in Bolivia in campaign against sexist violence
Resident wakes to wall of snow after storm lashes eastern Canada
Anti-government protests continue in Chile
Believers and Retrievers: pets taken to church for special blessings
Anti-Trump demonstration as impeachment trial gets underway
Fire and horses as unique Las Luminarias festival kicks off in Spain
Battered faces of female celebrities appear in Italian street art
Rain relieves wildfire-ravaged Australia
Indians may be record-bakers with the world's longest cake