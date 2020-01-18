This wall of snow was what faced some woke to in eastern Canada.
A state of emergency was declared in Newfoundland and Labrador after severe snowstorms lashed the coastal region on Friday (January 17).
Vehicles were ordered to remain off the roads and people advised to stay indoors. Local media reported chest-high snow and avalanches.
