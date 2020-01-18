Men in Bolivia have turned to peeling potatoes in a bid to highlight sexist violence.

A dozen men took knives to do housework and then, together with more than a hundred people of both sexes, made a peaceful march on the streets of La Paz.

"We have peeled potatoes so that the population becomes aware the house is not the exclusive domain of women," said participant Edgar Conde. "We also have men who understand the struggle and we feel ashamed of this violence."

Bolivia closed 2019 with 117 femicides, 13 less than in 2018, although the prevalence of cases continues to be high, the prosecution said in early January.