A garden of tulips covered Amsterdam's Dam Square for National Tulip Day.

Covering 2,500 square metres, visitors were allowed to pick tulips for free as part of the event.

Professional florists helped the public make bouquets and pick from the 200,000 blooms.

Dutch producers grow between 1.7 and 2 billion tulips during the season.

The country is the world's largest producer of the flower and exports to 100 countries.