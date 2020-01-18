BREAKING NEWS

A garden of tulips covered Amsterdam's Dam Square for National Tulip Day.

Covering 2,500 square metres, visitors were allowed to pick tulips for free as part of the event.

Professional florists helped the public make bouquets and pick from the 200,000 blooms.

Dutch producers grow between 1.7 and 2 billion tulips during the season.

The country is the world's largest producer of the flower and exports to 100 countries.

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.