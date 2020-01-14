Marine conservationists brought two dead dolphins to the French capital Paris to make their point.
Sea Shepherd France is calling for an end to fishing methods that are believed to accidentally kill the mammals.
The organisation said the dolphins had been found on Monday on France's west coast.
It claimed 11,300 dolphins were accidentally captured last winter in the Bay of Biscay.
More No Comment
Millions of Hindus gather to take 'holy dip' in the Ganges
Beach clean up campaign from Peru's Pacific beaches to Lake Titicaca
French Spiderman backs pension protesters
Europeans drop their trousers on public transport for annual event
Muscovites get a chance to take on toy tanks
Black smoke spews out of Philippines volcano as Manila airport closes
Baby panda Guoqing celebrates 100 days
Thousands flee volcanic eruption in Philippines
Orange sky keeps firefighters on alert in southern Australia
Australia bushfires: Sydney Opera House illuminated for firefighters
Thousands of tattoo enthusiasts attend Rio de Janeiro artist event
Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos
Lantern and light show as countdown begins for Chinese New Year
Protesting French lawyers say pension reform is 'attack on justice'