3 tech takeaways from CES 2020

Thousands of tech companies, ranging from big industry names to small start-ups are in Las Vegas for the annual CES event, a world stage showcasing the innovations of tomorrow.

Keeping an eye on older relatives

Among the gadgets and gizmos turning heads this time around are digital health products.

One product attracting attention is a wearable device, which monitors changes in the behaviour of older people, alerting family and medical experts to possible health issues, remotely, via an app.

Like so many new technologies, it relies on gathering personal data. This, at a time of heightened concerns among consumers about privacy. But the company behind it, CarePredict, says it's not intrusive.

“Anytime you have anything monitoring you, yes you should have a concern for privacy. But there is a good balance to be solved there," Satish Movva, CarePredict CEO and Founder, told Euronews.

"You know, we are not using cameras, so it’s not that there is a camera in the bathroom and the bedroom watching you. So, this is all about collecting data points. How your arm is moving, which room you are in, which are fairly neutral to privacy.”

Tech turns CES green

CES always generates lots of debate and discussion among industry leaders, big thinkers and analysts.

This time around, artificial intelligence, 5G and robotics are big trends and talking points. Green-tech is also taking centre stage, amid mounting pressure over the climate and environment.

Among the green exhibitors is 20tree, a Dutch start-up, which is mixing artificial intelligence with satellite imagery to monitor forests and urban green spaces.

Its technology can help to assess things like air temperature and pollution.

Thinking outside the box

A French start-up is also at CES, showing how it hopes to help cut waste. It's come up with a connected smart box, which offers an alternative to cardboard packaging.

"Our product helps because there are many aspects to the climate and the environment." Emmanuel Lemor, director of Expérience client told Euronews. "One of which is the plastics that end up in the ocean. So, with our solution, there is no more need for plastic bubbles. So that problem is resolved. The fact the box is reusable thousands and thousands of times, versus a cardboard box, that also cuts down on CO2 emissions.”

The CES event fills almost every square metre of exhibition space in Las Vegas, attracting 4,500 companies from all over Europe and around the world.

It's a place to get exposure and to make big product announcements - with around 170,000 people taking part.

And the stakes are high for the businesses who are in the casino-studded destination - all gambling on their innovations being the next big thing. CES runs until Friday.