North Korea's Kim out in the cold with US relations on thin ice

North Korean media has published new pictures of leader Kim Jong-un riding a white horse on a sacred mountain.
Experts say the footage is heavy with symbolism and may indicate a policy announcement.
The photos come as nuclear talks with the United States are stalled and with a looming end-of-year deadline set by North Korea for some kind of concession from Washington.
Kim — in a black leather trenchcoat he has worn recently to open a flagship construction project and supervise a weapons test — was pictured leading a squad of riders in a white forest near Mount Paektu.
More No Comment
Drone show as Shanghai welcomes in the new year
Hong Kong lawmaker gets pepper spray in the face as protests continue
Fireworks as the new decade sweeps in across Europe
Dutch courage: Thousands plunge into North Sea for New Year's Day dip
Grandfather, 68, among New Year's Day divers into Rome's River Tiber
North and South Korea welcome in the new decade
Terrifying moment as Australian firefighters drive through flames
Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes 2020 with fireworks
New Zealand says goodbye to 2019 with huge fireworks display
Unprecedented wildfires continue to rage in Australia
A huge rat statue has been placed in a shrine as an offering
Iraqi troops launch operation against IS cells in central Iraq
Weary French travellers face new week of transport disruption
No Comment: What you need to remember from 2019