Dutch courage: Thousands plunge into North Sea for New Year's Day dip

Thousands of Dutch bathers — some wearing orange bobble hats — braved the cold North Sea for a traditional New Year's Day plunge.
It happened in Scheveningen and the custom is thought to date back to the 1960s. Today the event is held as a charity fundraiser with each swimmer required to buy a ticket.
According to the event organisers, 10,000 people took part in the Scheveningen plunge
They endured water temperatures of 7℃.
More than 60 thousand people were expected to take part in similar events at 24 locations across the Netherlands.
More No Comment
Fireworks as the new decade sweeps in across Europe
Grandfather, 68, among New Year's Day divers into Rome's River Tiber
North and South Korea welcome in the new decade
Terrifying moment as Australian firefighters drive through flames
Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes 2020 with fireworks
New Zealand says goodbye to 2019 with huge fireworks display
Unprecedented wildfires continue to rage in Australia
A huge rat statue has been placed in a shrine as an offering
Iraqi troops launch operation against IS cells in central Iraq
Weary French travellers face new week of transport disruption
No Comment: What you need to remember from 2019
Giant rice cakes offered to shrine in Japanese tradition
Australian firefighters battle bushfires in suburban Melbourne
French pension strikers and Gilets Jaunes march on 24th day of action