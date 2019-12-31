BREAKING NEWS

North and South Korea welcome in the new decade

Huge crowds in North Koreans gathered in the capital to countdown to midnight to bring in the New Year with a firework display.

Footage from the celebrations was broadcast by state media from Pyongyang.

Meanwhile, thousands of South Koreans filled downtown streets in Seoul for a traditional bell-tolling ceremony near City Hall to send off a 2019 that has seen political scandals, decaying job markets and crumbling diplomacy with North Korea.

