Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes in 2020 with celebratory fireworks

More than a million people descended onto a hazy Sydney Harbour and surrounding areas to greet 2020 despite the ongoing wildfire crisis ravaging New South Wales.

The first of two fireworks displays during the evening was delayed by 15 minutes due to strong winds but it didn't deter revellers from celebrating, providing the area with some desperately-needed cheer.

New South Wales has copped the brunt of the wildfire damage, which has razed more than 1,000 homes nationwide and killed 12 people in the past few months.

Some Australian cities cancelled New Year’s fireworks celebrations, but Sydney Harbour's popular display was granted an exemption to a total fireworks ban triggered by the wildfire crisis.

