Putin dons skates to play ice hockey in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin played ice hockey in Moscow's Red Square on Wednesday night.
A match was held at an ice rink near the Kremlin walls.
Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu and ice hockey legends Sergei Fedorov and Valery Kamenskiy also took part in the game.
Putin and his team won 8-5.
The match was part of the 'Amateur Night Hockey League' founded by Putin himself together with famous Russian hockey veterans in 2011.
